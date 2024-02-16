112 killed in Gaza in last 24 hrs, Palestinian death toll rises to 28,775

The IDF says it has killed nearly 11,000 operatives in Gaza, in addition to nearly 1,000 terrorists inside Israel on October 7.

Published: 16th February 2024 5:57 pm IST
Photo: Getty images

Gaza: The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says 112 people were killed in the Strip in the last 24 hours, bringing the Palestinian death toll in the war to 28,775, media reports said.

These figures cannot be independently verified, and are believed to include both civilians and Hamas members killed in Gaza, including as a consequence of the terror groups’ own rocket misfires, The Times of Israel reported.

