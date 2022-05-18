12 dead after factory wall collapsed in Morbi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 18th May 2022 9:22 pm IST
Morbi: Rescue operation underway after a wall collapsed at a factory in Halvad GIDC area, in Morbi district, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. At least 12 labourers died in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Morbi: Pile of rubble after a wall collapsed at a factory in Halvad GIDC area, in Morbi district, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. At least 12 labourers died in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Morbi: Police inspect the site after a wall collapsed at a factory in Halvad GIDC area, in Morbi district, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. At least 12 labourers died in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

