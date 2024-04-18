12 flights to Hyderabad Airport cancelled amid heavy rains in Dubai

Atleast 12 flights between Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and Dubai International Airport were canceled or delayed, on Wednesday, April 17, amid adverse weather conditions in Dubai.

Passengers have been advised to exercise caution when dealing with adverse weather conditions affecting flight services in Dubai.

Recent reports have highlighted disruptions at Dubai International Airport due to severe weather, impacting travelers, particularly those flying to and from Hyderabad.

Major airlines like Emirates, IndiGo, FlyDubai, and Air India have been affected, leading to stranded passengers and disrupted travel plans. The disruptions, which extended throughout the day, have also been felt in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, reported The Hindu.

Concerned travelers have been sharing their uncertainties on social media platform X, seeking clarity on their travel arrangements.

In light of these challenges, Dubai Airport has advised travelers to avoid unnecessary trips to the airport.

They emphasize the importance of checking flight statuses directly with airlines due to ongoing delays and diversions. Efforts are underway to restore normal operations promptly.

Emirates airline and Air India have also issued cautionary messages on X, advising passengers with flights scheduled for April 17 to refrain from traveling to Dubai unless absolutely necessary.

Check-in services have been suspended, and disruptions persist due to adverse weather conditions.

Passengers are encouraged to contact customer care for alternative travel options and exercise caution when making travel plans during this period of uncertainty

On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was lashed by downpours described by its National Centre of Meteorology as the heaviest rainfall in the past 75 years.

As a result, the federal government announced extending remote working for all state employees to Wednesday.