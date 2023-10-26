12 from Andhra Pradesh killed in road accident in Karnataka, 2 critical

SUV rammed into a parked truck on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad National Highway – 44 on the outskirts of Chikkaballapur.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 26th October 2023 12:51 pm IST
12 from Andhra Pradesh killed in road accident in Karnataka, 2 critical
Road accident in Karnataka

Chikkaballapura: As many as 12 people were killed after an SUV rammed into a parked truck on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad National Highway – 44 on the outskirts of Chikkaballapur near Bengaluru on Thursday.

According to police, two others were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.

A thick layer of morning mist blocked the driver’s vision leading to the tragedy, they added.

Chikkaballapur SP D.L. Nagesh stated that the SUV crashed into a truck from the rear killing 12 people.

The victims included two women and 10 men. “As per the information, the victims were coming from Andhra Pradesh,” the SP, who visited the spot, said.

Police said that the now-deceased belonged to Gorantla in Andhra Pradesh and lived in Hongasandra in Bengaluru.

While five persons were killed on the spot, seven others succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Due to the impact of the collision, the doors of the car got jammed and the locals and police had to break them open to rescue the victims.

Further details are awaited.

