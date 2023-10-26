Telangana: Amit Shah to address public meeting in Suryapet on Friday

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Jana Garjana Sabha’ in Telangana’s Suryapet on Friday ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Taking to the social media platform, X, Telangana BJP unit chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, “Hon’ble Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Shri @AmitShah ji Will address a Public Meeting – Suryapet Jana Garjana Sabha 27th October 2023 New Market Yard, Suryapet.”

With Assembly elections in Telangana on sight, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to unseat the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The party has released its first list of 52 candidates, fielding three sitting MPs — Soyam Bapu Rao, Arvind Dharmapuri, and Bandi Sanjay from Boath, Koratla, and Karimnagar respectively.

The party also revoked the suspension of T Raja Singh and fielded him from the Goshmahal constituency.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 percent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 percent.