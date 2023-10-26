Telangana polls: CM KCR to campaign in three places today

Hyderabad: Ruling BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address rallies in Achampet, Wanaparthy and Munugode segments on Thursday for the November 30 assembly polls.

Rao, also known as KCR, is addressing the rallies after a break due to the Dussehra festival.

On October 27, he will speak at public meetings in Palair, Mahabubabad and Wardhannapet.

Rao’s campaign will be on till November 9 when he will submit his nomination from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies.

He is representing Gajwel in Siddipet district in the outgoing legislative assembly.

Rao kicked off his campaign on October 15 at Husnabad in Siddipet district after releasing the BRS manifesto in Hyderabad.

Polling will be held in Telangana on November 30 and votes will be counted on December 3.