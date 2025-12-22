Hyderabad’s current content landscape reflects the city itself- it is layered, expressive, and constantly evolving. In 2025, some creators managed to capture attention with engaging stories, viral trends, and a unique take on fashion, lifestyle, humour, and hyperlocal culture. With strong storytelling, cultural relevance, and a deep connection to their audience, they shaped online conversations and influenced what Hyderabad watched, ate, wore, and talked about.

As a new year approaches, Siasat.com has rounded up 12 Hyderabadi content creators to look out for in 2026. These voices are setting the tone for what is next, and we are ready for it.

Entertainment

1. Fardeen Khan (@whatthefarr)

Relatable, funny and sometimes brain rot. Fardeen’s content can be described in these three words. He started out this year and is already gaining attention for his witty take on Hyderabad and its culture.

2. Mirza Ateeque Baig (@ateeque_01)

Ateeque’s content blends theatrics with everyday experiences, making even the most mundane moment hilarious. His authentic Hyderabadi comedic style has already earned him a strong following, and 2026 seems set to elevate his online presence even further.

3. Salman Khan (@salmankreates)

Salman’s content cannot be put into one box, and that is what makes it so entertaining. Whether it is biking or skateboarding reels, travel adventures, or funny sketches, his versatility keeps his audience engaged.

Art and Storytelling

4. Mohammed Furqan (@thefurqanstory)

While Furqan is already a popular name in Hyderabad’s content creator landscape, 2025 saw him add several notable feathers to his cap. His viral video exploring Amazon’s Hyderabad campus and a recent TED Talk firmly established his storytelling abilities. We are excited to see what 2026 has in store for him.

5. Maryam (@maryam.for.good)

Maryam’s content beautifully balances storytelling with purpose, as she highlights her work as a social worker. Through her posts, she shares inspiring stories, community initiatives, and moments of positive impact, making her feed both meaningful and motivating.

6. Nomaan (@nomaan_.24)

Just one scroll through Nomaan’s Instagram feed and you will be left stunned by the sheer brilliance of his work. Each video is a perfect blend of cinematic storytelling, striking visuals, and meticulous editing, making every reel a mini masterpiece.

7. Dr. Sameena Shaik (@sameena_art)

Another popular name in the content scene, Dr Sameena, went viral this year for her illustration of Hyderabad’s popular fish building. While she does calligraphy and photography too, her illustrations on political and social issues are especially clever and eye‑catching.

Fitness

8. Syed Azhar Hassan (@azharhassann)

Popularly known for his stint on MTV Roadies, Azhar Hassan underwent an incredible transformation by losing 70 kg. And now, he inspires others through motivational content. His work blends fitness tips, personal experiences, and uplifting messages, encouraging his audience to pursue healthier lifestyles.

9. Mujtaba Askari (@mujtaba.askari)

A 57-year old health influencer, Mujtaba Askari, uses his Instagram to share his inspiring journey of going off medication for diabetes and blood pressure through lifestyle changes. Now, he is trying to change how Hyderabad eats, works out, and views health.

Beauty, fashion and lifestyle

10. Dr. Rehan Gulam (@skinbyrehan)

One of the very few male influencers making waves in beauty space, Dr Rehan’s content is proof that skincare is for everyone. With medically-backed skincare advice and tips, he continues to redefine what it means to be a male voice in Hyderabad’s beauty scene and is one to watch in 2026.

11. Navya Varma (@nayalooks)

Navya Varma’s Instagram bio reads, “Making outfits from scratch way before it was a thing on Instagram”. And that is all there is to know about her content. She recreates jaw-dropping, Pinterest-y outfits by sourcing materials from Hyderabad’s local bazaars. She is quickly carving a niche as one of Hyderabad’s most inventive style creators to watch in 2026.

12. Deepika Reddy (@styledbydeeps)

Style influencer and founder of Almari, Deepika recently started a series titled ‘Hidden Gems of Hyderabad’ where she spotlights underrated Hyderabadi designers. Going into 2026, we cannot wait to see how she continues to support local designers.

How many of these influencers do you already follow? Comment below.