12% Muslims in Telangana, zero percent prominence

Hyderabad: The indolence of the Muslims of Telangana can be gauged from the fact that despite the non-implementation of the announcements made by the Chief Minister of Telangana for the Muslims, there is no one to complain about the attitude of the government or officials. Muslims make up 12 percent of the total population in Telangana, however, they do not have any prominence or power. In the United Andhra Pradesh, despite having a 9% Muslim population, there are no such examples of injustice witnessed against them as in the separate state of Telangana.

In the United Andhra Pradesh, there used to be accountability for the non-implementation of announcements or plans for the development of minorities, but the Telangana government is not even accountable for minority affairs and welfare.

The development and prosperity of the Muslims were expected after the formation of the Telangana state, but only the ears of the Muslims were made happy with mere announcements from the state government.

The government announced a sub-plan for Muslims, the establishment of an Islamic cultural center on the outskirts of the city, the establishment of the Telangana Waqf Commissionerate but none of them were implemented. The t-pride scheme for Muslims was also announced on par with the T-pride scheme for Dalits but it was also not implemented.

For the pilgrims of Ajmer Sharif, steps were announced by the state government for the construction of Rubat, but so far this construction could not be started and no steps were taken to purchase the land.

Recently, the state government announced giving 10 lakh rupees per person to 100 poor families in each assembly constituency by starting the Dalit Bandhu scheme for Dalits and it is being implemented. Chief Minister had promised to start the Muslim Bandhu scheme, but no steps have been taken in this regard yet.

Announcing the plan to promote Dargah Hazrat Jahangir Piran as a religious tourist destination, a grand ceremony was organized, but no progress has been made so far.

The chief minister of Telangana had announced in the assembly to regularize the services of the employees of Makkah Masjid and Shahi Masjid Public Garden, but no official orders were issued. There is not even a peon available in the Shahi Masjid public garden and it is being claimed that the affairs of the mosque are being run by the Minority Welfare Department.

Apart from this, there are many announcements made by the state government for minorities but there is no one to respond to queries regarding implementation.