12 school students hospitalised over suspected food poisoning in Karnataka

Their condition is stated to be stable.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd November 2025 1:07 pm IST
UAE: 32-year-old Palestinian woman flown in from Gaza dies
Photo: Unsplash

Belagavi: Twelve students of a residential school in Belagavi district fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, police said on Monday.

According to police, the students of the Morarji Desai Residential School at Hirekodi village of Chikkodi taluk, complained of vomiting and stomach pain after dinner on Sunday and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Their condition is stated to be stable.

Memory Khan Seminar

The incident occurred just days after a local judge had visited the same institution and reprimanded the warden and staff over hygiene and management issues, sources said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd November 2025 1:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button