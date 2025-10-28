MP teacher suspended for making students perform ‘namaz-like’ yoga postures

Madhya Pradesh: A government school teacher was suspended in Burhanpur district in Madhya Pradesh, over allegations of making students perform yoga poses “resembling namaz.”

The teacher, identified as Jaboor Ahmed Tadvi, worked at a government middle school in Deohari village.

Some parents complained that Hindu students were being taught to perform “namaz-like postures” under the pretext of Surya Namaskar and yoga.

The District Education Officer (DEO), Santosh Singh Solanki, sent a team to investigate and suspended Ahmed on Saturday, October 25, till the pending inquiry.

Tadvi had denied the allegations, saying that the students were practising Shashankasana, a recognised yoga pose that might have been mistaken for a prayer position. “I was only following the government’s yoga guidelines,” he said.

After the news spread, the Hindutva group, Hindu Jagran Manch, reached the school on Friday and protested against the teacher.

The district administration has launched an investigation and is further inquiring.