Ex-BJP MLA promises youth job if they ‘bring’ in minority women

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh of Uttar Pradesh‘s Domariyaganj, at a public event in Siddharthnagar, promised Hindu youths salaried jobs if they “bring” in Muslim girls.

The comment was widely condemned as an explicit call for abduction and forced religious conversion. A video captured Singh, who is known for making hate-filled anti-Muslim remarks, telling his audience: “The Hindu boy who brings a Muslim girl, we will arrange a job for him.”

His statement was met with loud cheers of “Jai Shri Ram”, as he followed with asking, “How many young men are ready?”

The MLA even stated that he will help facilitate the marriage, saying that whoever gets 10 Muslim women, “usko khaane peene bhar ka Naukri bhi dilayenge.” (We’ll get him a job that pays for his food and daily expenses.)

National spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sanjay Singh, reacted to the video, calling it “a direct incitement to criminality” and demanding immediate police action.

Singh also expressed deeper worries about the impact of such statements on society. He took to X to question, “Which Hindu parent would want their son to be praised for abducting a girl? Is this the image we want Hinduism to have globally — associated with coercion and criminality?” He called on civil society and authorities to address the incident as a public order violation and a hate crime.

पीछे कमल का निशान,मोदी-योगी की तस्वीर।

BJP का संस्कारी पूर्व विधायक।

BJP कह रही है “हिन्दुओं अगर नौकरी पानी है तो पहले एक घटिया इंसान बनो दूसरे धर्म की लड़की भगाओ”

कौन हिंदू माँ-बाप अपने बेटों को छिछोरा बनाना चाहता है?

क्या दुनिया में हिंदू धर्म की ये पहचान बनेगी?#छिछोरी_BJP https://t.co/MlKS9lWMlC — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 27, 2025

The UP Congress party also responded to the viral footage, condemning the “shameful statement” and accusing it of fueling religious hatred, sowing division in society, and misleading unemployed youth, a tactic they associated with BJP politics.