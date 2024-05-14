12-week ‘World literature workshop’ to be held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An assistant professor at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Dr Surendra Singh Negi, is set to organise 12-week long ‘World Literature Workshop’.

Breaking away from the previous online sessions during pandemic, the upcoming edition will be conducted offline from May 18 to August 3 offering 12 face-to-face sessions at various venues across Hyderabad, ranging from cafes to cultural spaces. Scheduled every Saturday from 6:30 pm to 8 pm, the workshop is limited to 20 participants.

What makes this workshop distinctive is its emphasis on anonymity. Participants are deliberately kept anonymous throughout the sessions, their real identities and professions undisclosed. Additionally, the texts’ titles and authors remain a mystery until the final session, ensuring an environment devoid of biases and preconceptions.

Also Read Five from Telangana get Padma Shri in art, literature

The diversity of participants, including professionals from fields such as medicine, law, education, journalism, poetry, and government services, enriches the discussions and fosters lasting connections among individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Registration for the workshop closes on May 17 at 5 pm, and interested individuals can sign up via the provided link. https://bit.ly/4dgszDl