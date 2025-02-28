12 workers injured in portico collapse at University of Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 28th February 2025 10:32 am IST
Under construction building of the administration's office in University of Hyderabad collapses on Thursday evening.

Hyderabad: At least 12 construction workers were injured, two of them seriously, when a portion of an under-construction portico at a university’s new administration building collapsed on Thursday evening, February 27.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm, with workers falling from a height of over 25 feet and becoming trapped under debris. Emergency services, including the fire department and police, responded promptly to rescue the injured.

According to fire department officials, three workers were trapped under the rubble, with one remaining stuck for an extended period due to being ensnared in concrete.

This individual experienced severe breathing difficulties and was rushed to a hospital. All affected workers are reported to be migrants.

Part of University of Hyderabad’s under construction building collapses

Some of the injured received first aid at the university health center and were discharged, while nine others were sent to a private hospital for further treatment.

University students assisted in transporting the injured to medical facilities. The fire disaster response team worked on clearing debris from the site.

University officials have demanded an explanation from the contractor regarding the incident and stated that future actions will depend on this report.

Construction of the building had commenced eight months prior to the collapse.

