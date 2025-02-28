12 workers injured in portico collapse at University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: At least 12 construction workers were injured, two of them seriously, when a portion of an under-construction portico at a university’s new administration building collapsed on Thursday evening, February 27.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm, with workers falling from a height of over 25 feet and becoming trapped under debris. Emergency services, including the fire department and police, responded promptly to rescue the injured.

Police stated that a case is being registered against the contractor for negligence, and the site supervisor has been taken into custody for questioning.

According to fire department officials, three workers were trapped under the rubble, with one remaining stuck for an extended period due to being ensnared in concrete.

This individual experienced severe breathing difficulties and was rushed to a hospital. All affected workers are reported to be migrants.

Also Read Part of University of Hyderabad’s under construction building collapses

Some of the injured received first aid at the university health center and were discharged, while nine others were sent to a private hospital for further treatment.

University students assisted in transporting the injured to medical facilities. The fire disaster response team worked on clearing debris from the site.

University officials have demanded an explanation from the contractor regarding the incident and stated that future actions will depend on this report.

Construction of the building had commenced eight months prior to the collapse.