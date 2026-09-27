12-yr-old Abdullah hit on head for refusing to fetch cigarettes

Uttar Pradesh: A 12-year-old Muslim boy was hit on the head with a kada (iron bangle) when he refused to fetch cigarettes ordered by a few Hindu men in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city.

Abdullah from Badi Kali Mandir Chowk was attacked following a dispute during a jagran. When the child refused to get the cigarettes, they asked him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

He was slapped and hit on the head.

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Abdullah tried to save himself and hurried back home. But what he saw horrified him. Around 200–250 devotees followed him to his home and allegedly pelted stones at the house and a nearby mosque.

The family locked themself inside and tried to call for help. At the same time, Abdullah’s uncle, 33-year-old Mohd Sufiyan, was returning home when the mob directed their anger towards him.

“They surrounded me and assaulted me. I suffered a head injury that required eight stitches,” he was quoted by FOEJ media.

Only Muslim household in area

Abdullah’s father Mohd Irfan said theirs is the only Muslim family in the area and have lived in communal harmony for years. He believes the attackers were not from his neighbourhood.

“We live near the mosque. Recently, some outsiders claimed that the mosque stands on a demolished Hindu temple. We are constantly harassed for eviction,” Irfan said.

No arrest so far

Police have registered a case against Ashish, Vikas, Anshu, Mohit, Anand and Umang along with 200 unidentified people. There have been no arrests so far.