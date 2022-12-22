1,200 migrants rescued off Tunisian coast

Tunis: Tunisia’s Maritime Guard rescued about 1,200 irregular migrants off the country’s eastern coast in the past 48 hours, Tunisian National Guard announced on Wednesday.

The rescue operations took place during the two nights of Monday to Tuesday and Tuesday to Wednesday, after having foiled 49 attempts of illegal migration, Tunisian National Guard’s spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli said in a statement.

The groups of irregular migrants, including 215 Tunisians and 977 of foreign nationalities were rescued while sailing to Italy, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Also Read UNESCO adds Arab traditions to world heritage list

Located at the northern tip of Africa, Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal migration to Europe.

Although Tunisian authorities have adopted rigorous measures to tackle the problem, illegal migration attempts from Tunisia to Italy show no signs of abating.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)