125 mobiles stolen in SCR zone in Aug, 22 recovered

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) witnessed 125 complaints of mobile phone theft in August. As part of “Operation Amanat,” railway police managed to block 96 of these stolen devices.

Out of them, the whereabouts of 34 phones were identified, with 22 successfully recovered. Among the recovered phones, 9 were already handed back to their rightful owners.

Officials stated that stolen mobile phones can be blocked through the CEIR portal, which helps in tracing and disabling lost devices. Last month, railway police in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, and Nanded divisions launched investigations to recover the stolen phones.

South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava praised the efforts of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for their proactive work under the ongoing operation.