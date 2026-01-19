125 persons suffer from food poisoning at pre-wedding event in Thane

Thane: As many as 125 persons took ill due to suspected food poisoning during a pre-wedding function in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Monday.

A ‘haldi’ (turmeric application) ceremony was held on Sunday evening at a housing complex under Khadakpada police station limits in Kalyan town, where guests were served food.

Shortly after the meal, several attendees complained of nausea, vomiting and stomach discomfort, and were rushed to nearby hospitals and clinics for medical assistance.

“Around 100 to 125 people suffered food poisoning during the ceremony. All of them received timely treatment and have returned home,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kalyan Zone-III) Atul Zende said.

A detailed inquiry into the incident was underway, he added.

The caterer who supplied the food is from Ahmedabad and has been called for questioning, an official from Khadakpada police station said.

“Samples of the food served at the function have been sent for examination,” he said.