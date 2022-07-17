12M litres of Zamzam water given to Haj pilgrims at Grand mosque

Riyadh: The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques has distributed a total of 12 million liters of Zamzam water to Haj pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s city of Makkah in 15 days.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said via Twitter on Saturday that the water was distributed over a period of 15 days.

The quantity was made available to the pilgrims across the holy site over the period from 1st to 15th of Zul Hijjah of the Islamic month during which the Haj pilgrimage rites were performed.

خلال خمسة عشر يومًا.. توزيع (12) مليون لتر من ماء زمزم على الحجاج داخل المسجد الحرامhttps://t.co/JNlkQjmgJ7#رئاسة_شؤون_الحرمين pic.twitter.com/CY8rOfb2lC — رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) July 16, 2022

Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani who manages the Zamzam water department at the mosque was quoted by the SPA, said the total comprised 990,000 liters distributed in the form of 3 million 330ml bottles and 11 million liters from more than 25,000 water containers, each with a capacity of 40 liters.

Al-Zahrani said 1,150 workers helped distribute the bottles, while 80 smart carts and robots were used to distribute water around the mosque to ensure pilgrims were kept hydrated.

The containers distributed by the Great Mosque and its courtyards were refilled five times a day.

Water containers, mobile bags, and smart carts are regularly washed and disinfected by workers who comply with all sanitary rules by using environmentally friendly materials.

Nearly 900,000 pilgrims, most of them from outside Saudi Arabia, performed the Haj this year, which ended last week after the kingdom eased restrictions against the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted authorities to limit rituals to local pilgrims for two years.