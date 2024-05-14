12th and 13th confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is around the corner and an official announcement from the makers is be expected to be dropped soon. Makers have reportedly stopped hunting the celebrity contestants as they have got their set of participants for the upcoming season.

Paper works of all the confirmed contestants are underway and they are expected to fly to Romania by end of May for month long shooting.

Almost 11 names of the confirmed contestants have already been revealed by the insiders and now we have names of 12th and 13th celebrity participant who are set to part take in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Niyati Fatnani In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Televisiom actress Niyati Fatnani is the 12th confirmed contestant of KKK 14. Confirming her participation with media, she shared, “The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will mark my debut in the realm of reality shows, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. I am confident that this show will give me that perfect opportunity to overcome my fears, push my limits, and learn new skills.”

She further added, “With a background in dance, I’ve gained flexibility, which I intend to leverage to the fullest during the show. It’s an honour to showcase my stunt skills in the presence of Rohit Shetty sir, and I look forward to making some new memories.”

Niyati Fatnani made her acting debut in 2016 with D4-Get Up and Dance, portraying Niharika Sinha. Fatnani is best known for her portrayal of Piya Rathod in Nazar and Ginni Garewal Singh in Channa Mereya.

Shalin Bhanot Confirmed?

TV actor and Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot has been confirmed to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. As per the TOI report, the makers were keen to have Shalin on the show for the last two years, but he rejected due to various reasons. However, this year, they finally managed to convince him to participate.

He has just signed the contract, so might not fly out with other contestants for the shoot later this month. Reportedly, he will leave India in June.

Are you excited to see these two contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.