13 additional judges from 3 High Courts elevated as permanent judges

While 10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court were made permanent judges, two from Andhra Pradesh High Court were also elevated.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2024 7:20 pm IST
Representative Image

New Delhi: Thirteen additional judges from three high courts were on Sunday elevated as permanent judges.

While 10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court were made permanent judges, two from Andhra Pradesh High Court were also elevated.

One judge whose parent high court is the Andhra Pradesh High Court was made a permanent judge of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their elevation on X.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or what is colloquially called “permanent judge”.

