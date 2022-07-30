13 cops booked in UP’s Chitrakoot in connection with fake encounter

Chitrakoot: A case of murder has been registered against 13 police personnel, including a former superintendent of police, in connection with an alleged fake encounter, officials said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Kumar Rai said, “The FIR was lodged at the Bahilpurva police station on Friday evening as per a special court order.”

The court of special judge Vineet Narayan Pandey issued the order on Thursday while hearing a plea by a woman, Nathunia, who alleged that her husband Bhalchandra was picked up by a police team on March 31, 2021 and killed in a fake encounter.

Nathunia had approached the police over this, but as they did not act on her complaint, she moved the court, her advocate Rajendra Yadav claimed.

Acting on the court order, the FIR was lodged against the then SP Ankit Mittal, sub-inspectors Amit Kumar, Santosh Kumar, Shravan Kumar Singh, and Anil Kumar Sahu, head constables Uma Shankar, Shivanand Shukla, and Raees Khan, constables Dharmendra Kumar, Rahul Yadav, Deendayal Singh, Ramkesh Kushwaha, and Ramesh Chandra, and some unidentified people.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 364 (kidnapping), and 396 (dacoity) among others, the officer said.

An investigation has been initiated, he added.