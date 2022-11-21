13 Fun things to do at Necklace Road, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Working in a metropolitan and fast-paced city like Hyderabad could be stressful. The daily routine of going to work and coming back home to do house chores can sometimes get on your nerves and we desperately wait for the weekend to begin.

From hundred of aesthetic cafes and fancy malls to various sightseeing spots, Hyderabad offers a plethora of options to spend a weekend on a good note. The very popular Necklace Road is one among them. With its cool atmosphere and a beautiful path to walk by the scenic lake, it is one of the favourites and ideal spots for Hyderabadis.

Night view of Glittering Hussain Sagar (Instagram)

For the unversed, the name ‘Necklace Road’ came from the outline of the place as it looks like a necklace around Hussain Sagar lake which is in the heart of the city. Every evening the place is lit up very beautifully and the Gautam Buddha statue in the middle of the lake intensifies the beauty overall.

And if you are looking forward to visiting this place coming weekend or any day mid-week, Necklace Road has a lot more to offer than just a breezy walking path by the scenic lake — from numerous restaurants, cafes and food courts to various fun activities for kids.

Eat Street is one of the most buzzing spots in Necklace Road that serve lip-smacking delicacies, making it an ideal spot to satiate your hunger pangs after a brief walk.

Eat Street at Necklace Road (Instagram)

List of places to visit around Necklace Road

Thrill city

Jalavihar

Dog’s park

Sanjeeviah Park

NTR Gardens

Lumbini parks

Amogham Veg restaurant

Food adda Drive-in

Nani’s Tiffins (Binge on some lip-smacking breakfast)

Wonderfun park and party zone

People’s Plaza (It often hosts various interesting events and fairs)

Pitstop – Go Karting

Capture a memory at ‘Love Hyderabad Sculpture’

Love Hyderabad Sculpture at Necklace Road (Instagram)

Sunday Funday At Tank Bund

In 2021, Hyderabadis went gaga when the Telangana government introduced the very interesting and engaging ‘The Sunday-Funday programme’ at Tank Bund. However, after a few weeks, it was temporarily halted owing to several reasons including Covid-19 restrictions. The event, which became a hit among the city residents as a large number of families started thronging the landmark, bounced back in August this year. It took place only once during Independence Day and Hyderabadi are looking forward to their favorite event to come back soon.

Photo: Twitter/ @KTRTRS

Band performances, cultural activities, and several games were a part of Sunday Funday.