13 killed in bus accident in Nepal

Kathmandu: The death toll in the Nepal crash when a bus carrying a wedding party met with an accident rose to 13, with five more people succumbing to their injuries.

The accident took place in Nepal’s Sudoorpashchim province on Thursday, February 5.

Eight persons died on the spot and five more succumbed to their injuries during treatment at Dadeldhura Hospital, police were quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

The accident occurred on Thursday when the bus, carrying the wedding party from the Purchaudi Municipality area of Baitadi district, fell 200 metres down the hilly road at 8 pm, according to the police.

A woman was among the 13 killed, and 40 others were injured in the accident that occurred at Badgau of Purchaudi -7 area of western Nepal, reported the Kathmandu Post.

The injured passengers have been admitted to a local hospital, said the police.

Rescue workers from the Armed Police Force, quoted by Kathmandu Post, said the accident likely occurred after a pressure pipe burst while the heavily loaded bus was climbing uphill.

Residents, Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force carried out the rescue operation. The toll is expected to rise further as several injured remain in critical condition

