Freight train derails in US, propane cars spill into river

Mansfield: A freight train derailed Thursday, February 5, in Connecticut, sending cars carrying flammable liquid propane into the water, though officials say they don’t appear to be leaking.

Local and state officials said the derailment happened around 9 am in Mansfield, near where Eagleville Lake meets the Willimantic River. The rural town in the eastern part of the state is home to the University of Connecticut.

Mansfield Fire Chief John Roache said in an afternoon briefing that a number of the train’s 41 cars detached and derailed.

Four carrying liquid propane ended up in the water, while two others carrying food grade grease landed on the banks.

One of the grease cars sustained damage and leaked about 2,000 gallons (7,500 litres) of the animal fat, according to Roache. The leak has since been contained and there’s no evidence the grease entered the water.

Roache added that no injuries were reported and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation. The train had been heading south from Palmer, Massachusetts, to Willimantic.

Town officials urged residents living half a mile from the derailment to remain indoors as the liquid propane the train was carrying is odourless and would not be immediately detected by smell.

The derailment also prompted the town to close a nearby road and consider alternative bus routes for school dismissal.

Mansfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth said there doesn’t appear to be any serious environmental damage from the derailment. State and local hazardous materials teams were monitoring for leaks and placed hazmat booms in the water as a precaution.