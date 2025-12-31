13-year-old Dalit girl ‘raped’ in UP’s Amethi

Station House Officer of Fursatganj Police Station, Nand Hausla Yadav, said an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 31st December 2025 10:03 am IST
rape
Representational Image

Amethi: A 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped in the Fursatganj area here, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to police, the incident took place on December 30 when the minor had gone to a field. A youth from the same village allegedly dragged her to his tubewell, raped her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The girl later returned home and narrated the ordeal to her mother, who lodged a police complaint.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Station House Officer of Fursatganj Police Station, Nand Hausla Yadav, said an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections.

“Several police teams have been formed to arrest the accused and he will be nabbed soon,” the SHO said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 31st December 2025 10:03 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button