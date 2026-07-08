13-year-old survives fall from 5th floor of Hyderabad hospital

The youth required comprehensive multi-organ support, including mechanical ventilation, continuous dialysis, blood pressure regulation medications, and extensive blood product transfusions.

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Rainbow Children's Hospital
Rainbow Children's Hospital

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old boy has made a recovery at Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Banjara Hills after surviving a major fall from a fifth-floor balcony. The accident left the teenager with critical, life-threatening conditions, including a severe brain injury, multi-organ failure, a broken femur, and a major tear in the heart’s main artery.

Following the initial fall, the patient was rushed to a local medical center before being transferred to Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Kukatpally and subsequently shifted to the Banjara Hills branch for specialised care.

The medical scans uncovered extensive trauma, highlighting a 7 cm type 3 traumatic injury to the thoracic aorta, a ruptured aorta, significant head trauma, a damaged pancreas, contusions to both lungs, internal abdominal bleeding, and a fractured thigh bone.

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To stabilise the patient, a multidisciplinary medical team performed an urgent endovascular aortic grafting procedure to repair the arterial tear, while orthopaedic specialists set and stabilised the fractured femur.

He required comprehensive multi-organ support, including mechanical ventilation, continuous dialysis, blood pressure regulation medications, and extensive blood product transfusions. Due to the severity of the neurological trauma, the child remained in a coma during the initial days of treatment.

The young patient gradually emerged from the coma, showing steady signs of neurological improvement. After 34 days on life support, medical staff successfully weaned the child off the ventilator. Following a five-week hospitalisation period, the teenager was safely discharged to begin a structured rehabilitation program.

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