Student dies at Gandhi Hospital after two surgeries, family alleges negligence

Hyderabad: A second-year BSc student of Gandhi Medical College died at Gandhi Hospital here after two successive surgeries failed to stop internal bleeding, with her family alleging that the doctor’s negligence cost their daughter her life. Pallavi Goud, a BSc second-year student at Gandhi Medical College, was admitted to the hospital on May 16 with a chest-related ailment. Doctors performed surgery on May 17 to remove a tumour.

When the first surgery failed to produce the desired results, doctors performed a second procedure. However, bleeding could not be controlled even after the second surgery, following which Pallavi died.

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Pallavi’s parents alleged that inexperienced doctors and medical negligence were responsible for their daughter’s death. They filed a complaint at the Chilakalguda police station.

The family’s grief was compounded by an initial refusal to hand over the body, according to family members present at the hospital. Pallavi’s parents and relatives staged a protest outside the hospital, stating they would not take the body until justice was assured. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The hospital administration is yet to respond to the family’s allegations. The case is currently under investigation.