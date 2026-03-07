130 Maoists surrender in Telangana, CM urges elusive Ganapathy to lay down arms

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to top Maoist leader and former General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathy and all remaining revolutionaries to surrender and join the mainstream society.

A total of 130 Maoists, including three State Committee Members (SCMs), one Regional Committee Member, ten Divisional Committee Members, 46 Area Committee Members, and 70 foot soldiers, laid down their arms before the chief minister at the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) on Saturday, March 7.

Weapons included one INSAS LMG rifle, AK-47 rifles (31), INSAS rifles (21), SLR rifles (20), 303 rifles (18), and 33 other guns and 7,000 bullets.

The surrendered Maoists are mostly from Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Several media have reported that Ganapathy, who is above 70 years, is currently not in good health and is believed to be hiding in Nepal. On being asked about his current whereabouts, CM Revanth said the Union Home Ministry and Amit Shah could answer the question.

“There is no chance for violence in this state. Mahatma Gandhi taught the world that freedom could be achieved with non-violent means and through discussions,” he said, making his stand clear on the Maoists.

“Whether it is giving them financial relief, an Indiramma house, medical care, or owning a land in their villages, the state government will extend financial support,” he assured, adding the assistance would be provided according to the positions held by the Maoists.

He clarified that the government would not be able to assist in providing them with agricultural land, as there was no land left to be distributed in the villages.

“We would soon form a committee to examine the cases against surrendered or captured Maoists on a case-by-case basis and may withdraw them if the charges are not serious,” he said.

CM Revanth also said that the surrendered Maoists could also join any political party as per their wish, and serve the people of Telangana.

Since January last year, as many as 721 Maoists have surrendered before the Telangana police, and 250 weapons were laid down.