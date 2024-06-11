130-year-old Algerian woman gets warm welcome as she arrives to perform Haj

In a remarkable event, the 130-year-old Algerian woman received a warm reception as Saudi officials welcomed her upon her arrival in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A woman named Sarhouda Setit made the journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to participate in the annual Haj 2024 (1445 AH). Before embarking on her journey, Setit underwent the necessary preparations to assume the state of Ihram.

Saudi Airlines celebrated her arrival as she was the oldest pilgrim to the Kingdom. The Saudi group published on its official handle on X about the arrival of the oldest pilgrim from Algeria.

Her determination to the Haj despite her age garnered significant attention from people around the world.

Watch the video here

Highlights of #Saudia welcoming Sarahouda Stiti from Algeria, the oldest Hajj pilgrim, at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/IQzYBAUs06 — Saudia Group | مجموعة السعودية (@SaudiaGroup) June 11, 2024

#Saudia welcomed Sarahouda Stiti from Algeria, at 130 years old, she is the oldest Hajj pilgrim on Saudia’s flights.

May she and all pilgrims have a blessed Hajj journey. pic.twitter.com/n9YRNb2fkt — Saudia Group | مجموعة السعودية (@SaudiaGroup) June 10, 2024

Also Read Haj 2024: Nigerian pilgrim gives birth in Makkah

This year, many groups in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from all over the world have arrived in KSA to perform one of the five pillars of Islam.

Saudi authorities are preparing to host more than 1.5 million pilgrims who will undertake their Haj pilgrimage this week. It is expected that the numbers will increase during the coming period.

For Muslims across the globe, Haj is the annual pilgrimage to Makkah holy city where scared Kabba is located.

Once in life, Haj is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims, and it is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. The necessity of Haj for Muslims is rooted in several key aspects.