1,301 pilgrims die in Haj 2024, 83% unauthorised: Saudi health minister

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s health minister, Fahd al-Jalajel, said on Sunday, June 23, that the death toll during the Haj 1445 AH-2024 season reached 1,301.

In a media interview, Al-Jalajel said that 83 percent of the deceased were pilgrims who embarked on their journey without the required permits.

Al-Jalajel said that these unauthorised pilgrims walked long distances under direct sunlight without adequate shelter or comfort. Among the deceased were several elderly and chronically ill individuals, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The health system addressed numerous cases of heat stress this year, with some individuals still under care,” the minister added.

He expressed condolences for the deceased and their families, stating that proper processes were followed for identification, burial, and honoring the deceased, with death certificates provided.

Al-Jalajel said that 1.3 million preventive services, including early detection, vaccinations, and medical care, were delivered upon arrival.

Over 30,000 ambulance services were provided, including open-heart surgeries, cardiac catheterization, dialysis, and emergency care, with 95 air ambulance operations ensuring advanced health services in medical cities across the Kingdom.

The healthcare system provided nearly 6,500 beds and rooms, and developed devices for rapid and effective rescue of affected individuals to combat heat stress.

Notably, the health system provided over 465,000 specialized treatment services, including 141,000 for those who didn’t receive official authorization to perform Haj.

On Wednesday, June 19, Arab diplomats told AFP that at least 1,081 pilgrims from around ten countries have died during this year’s Haj pilgrimage.

Over 650 Egyptians, along with 98 Indians, 32 Indonesians, 60 Jordanians, 53 Tunisians, 35 Pakistanis, 13 Kurdistan Iraqis, 11 Iranians, and 3 Senegalese, were among the casualties.