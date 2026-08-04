13,046 farm ponds in Telangana to be completed by August 15

Hyderabad: Telangana Special Chief Secretary for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, M Dana Kishore, on Tuesday, August 4, instructed district officials to complete the construction of 13,046 farm ponds by August 15.

Conducting a video conference, Dana Kishore instructed officials to ensure 100 per cent identification, administrative sanction and grounding of farm ponds in every gram panchayat.

Also Read Hyderabad rainfall deficit drops to 18 pc after recent showers

He directed each district to take up at least 50 eco farm ponds through convergence with the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (SERP-NRLM) and animal husbandry, horticulture and fisheries departments.

Officials were asked to accord top priority to water conservation works under Telangana Jalasiri, including farm ponds, soak pits, percolation tanks, borewell recharge structures and open wells.

District officials were asked to undertake daily field inspections, hold regular review meetings with mandal-level officers and closely monitor progress to ensure that the targets are achieved within the stipulated timeline.

He also asked officials to complete the preparation of Gram Panchayat Samagra Abhivruddhi Pranalika (GPSAP) plans and compile comprehensive panchayat-wise data for a three-year development plan.