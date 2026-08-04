Hyderabad rainfall deficit drops to 18 pc after recent showers

A week ago, the deficit was 34 per cent, which dropped to 18 per cent after the recent rains.

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Flooded Hyderabad streets during unseasonal rains with cars and motorbikes in water.
Rains (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The rainfall deficit in Hyderabad dropped to 18 per cent below its normal seasonal rainfall after a week of widespread showers.

According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), so far this monsoon season, Hyderabad has received 245 mm of rainfall against the normal 297.7 mm.

A week ago, the deficit was 34 per cent, which dropped to 18 per cent after the recent rains.

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Rainfall not uniform in Hyderabad

Rainfall has not been uniform across the city. Tirumalagiri has recorded the highest deficit at 45 per cent, followed by Saidabad at 35 per cent, Maredpally at 31 per cent, Amberpet at 27 per cent, and Nampally and Charminar at 26 per cent each.

On the other hand, a few areas have received more rainfall than usual. Golconda has recorded 19 per cent excess rainfall, while Bahadurpura received 5 per cent above normal. Rainfall in Shaikpet, Ameerpet, Musheerabad, and Asifnagar has remained close to normal levels.

Seven days of monsoon rain

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is likely to experience continuous monsoon activity over the next seven days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert till August 10, warning of light to moderate rainfall and isolated heavy spells.

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The alert has been issued for all districts of Telangana.

Apart from monsoon rains, lightning, squalls, and strong surface winds are also expected, as forecast by IMD Hyderabad.

As the weather department’s forecast hints at more rain in the next seven days, the maximum temperatures are likely to dip.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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