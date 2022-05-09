1,34,478 students appear for VTG CET

Hyderabad: There was an overwhelming response to the VTG CET 2022 entrance examination conducted on May 8 in 415 centres across Telangana. A total of 1,34,478 candidates appeared for the entrance exam for admission into 5th class in Telangana Social, Tribal, BC and General Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies.

Ronald Rose, Secretary, TSWREIS congratulated the officials of Social, Tribal, BC and General Welfare Residential Institutions for making elaborate arrangements and successfully conducting the exam. Secretary said the number of candidates appearing for the VTG CET significantly increased from 74,052 candidates in 2021 to 1,34,478 in 2022.

The Secretary remarked that a turnout of a whopping 1,34,478 students for the entrance test this year clearly indicates the trust of students and their parents

in the Telangana government’s welfare residential educational institutions. The Secretary thanked the State government for transforming the welfare residential schools and colleges as the role model educational institutions in the country.