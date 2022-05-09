1,34,478 students appear for VTG CET

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 9th May 2022 11:06 am IST
TS EdCET 2022 notification released, registration from April 7
Representative Image

Hyderabad: There was an overwhelming response to the VTG CET 2022 entrance examination conducted on May 8 in 415 centres across Telangana. A total of 1,34,478 candidates appeared for the entrance exam for admission into 5th class in Telangana Social, Tribal, BC and General Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies.

Ronald Rose, Secretary, TSWREIS congratulated the officials of Social, Tribal, BC and General Welfare Residential Institutions for making elaborate arrangements and successfully conducting the exam. Secretary said the number of candidates appearing for the VTG CET significantly increased from 74,052 candidates in 2021 to 1,34,478 in 2022.

The Secretary remarked that a turnout of a whopping 1,34,478 students for the entrance test this year clearly indicates the trust of students and their parents

MS Education Academy

in the Telangana government’s welfare residential educational institutions. The Secretary thanked the State government for transforming the welfare residential schools and colleges as the role model educational institutions in the country.

Source: NSS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button