13K teachers to be appointed soon: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana State minister for finance and health T Harish Rao said that 13000 teachers will be appointed in schools across the state soon. The minister said that in addition to Telugu medium, English medium will be introduced in government schools from the next academic year.

The minister was speaking in a ceremony in Siddipet assembly constituency’s Chinna Gunda Veli village. Harish Rao said that reservation will be given to dalits in education, jobs and contracts.

“Telangana government is spending Rs.7300 crore to introduce English medium education in Government schools under “Hamara Gaon Hamara School program”. Under this program basic infrastructure will be provided to all the Government schools”, Harish Rao said.