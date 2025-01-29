40 students fall ill after consuming meal in 2 Telangana govt schools

Hyderabad: Several children allegedly fell sick after consuming their mid-day meal in two separate government schools in Telangana on Wednesday, January 29.

Fourteen children fell ill after consuming their mid-day meal at the Government High School in Yellareddy town of Kamareddy district.

The children who had developed stomach ache were immediately shifted to the government hospital, where they were treated.

14 students fell ill after consuming their mid-day meal at government high school in Kamareddy, Telangana pic.twitter.com/0Xj0GEJNYo — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 29, 2025

It has been reported that the children were fed rice with a pickle on Wednesday afternoon. The children were not fed egg, sambar, or any other accompaniment except tomato pickle with rice.

In another similar incident, twenty-five children studying at Government Boys’ High School in Dhanwada mandal of Narayanpet district reportedly suffered food poisoning after consuming their mid-day meal.

The teachers called the doctors to treat the children for their symptoms at the school’s premises.

ST Gurukul girls fell sick after eating samosas bought from outside

It was also reported that 5 girls living in the ST Gurukul hostel in Suryapet town fell ill on Wednesday after consuming samosas that were sold outside their school at around 10.30 am. They were treated at a private hospital in Suryapet.

Food poisoning at ST Hostel in Suryapet district center affects 12 students. They are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. #Suryapet #FoodPoisoning #StudentHealth #HostelSafety pic.twitter.com/ehX4C8kvf7 — keshaboina sridhar (@keshaboinasri) January 29, 2025

More details are awaited.