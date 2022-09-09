14 dead, 26 missing after boat sinks off northern Brazil

Firefighters launched a search and rescue operation with the help of divers, nine boats and a helicopter to retrieve the bodies and locate the missing victims.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th September 2022 8:59 am IST
Rio de Janeiro: At least 14 people died and 26 were missing after a boat sank on Thursday morning near the Brazilian city of Belem, capital of northern Para state, official sources reported.

The boat was travelling between Camara, on the island of Marajo, and Belem when it sank near Saudade Beach on the island of Cotijuba, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined.

According to the Public Security Secretariat (Segup), the vessel was not authorized to carry passengers and had headed out to sea from a clandestine port.

