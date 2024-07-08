14 flights diverted from Mumbai to Hyderabad due to heavy rains

Hyderabad: As severe rains hit the country’s financial capital, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad gave shelter to 14 flights diverted from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA) on Monday, July 8. All diverted flights departed the Hyderabad airport.

Ten international flights were among the 14 that landed at the Hyderabad airport.

The diversions included three flights rerouted from Doha’s Hamad International Airport, two from the United Arab Emirates, with one each from the Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi.

The remaining five were charted from Muscat, Colombo, Phuket, Addis Ababa and Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azerbaijan.

The four domestic flights diverted to the Rajiv Gandhi Airport were from Jaipur, Cochin, Goa, and Nagpur.

According to the Mumbai airport authority, as many as 27 flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport to nearby air stations like RGIA Hyderabad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport of Ahmedabad, and Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. Several flights were delayed, and another 50 got cancelled due to heavy rains and low visibility.

As severe downpours ravage Mumbai and its suburbs, public life comes to a standstill in several areas. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) predicted heavy rains would continue in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for the next three days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city.