14 held for mujra party in Moinabad; 70g marijuana, condoms seized

Hyderabad: 14 persons were arrested for organising a mujra party at a farmhouse in Moinabad on Wednesday, April 9. 70 grams of marijuana were seized from them.

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) nabbed the accused following a raid on the farmhouse. Seven women have also been detained by the police.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Moinabad circle inspector, G Pavan Kumar Reddy said, “The raid was conducted on Wednesday morning, a case has been registered under sections 144 (2), 223, 292, NDPS and excise case since marijuana was found at the farmhouse.”

Also Read Telangana CID nabs man for cyber fraud worth Rs 22 lakh

The inspector further said that condoms were found at the farmhouse, and they are seeking clarification whether the accused were going to engage in sexual acts with the women. There is a possibility of the accused being booked under the immoral trafficking (Prevention) Act.