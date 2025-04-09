Telangana CID nabs man for cyber fraud worth Rs 22 lakh

Hyderabad: The Telangana CID on Tuesday, April 8 arrested a man involved in an investment fraud worth Rs 22,000. The accused convinced people to join a WhatsApp group to make investment for profitable returns.

Initially, Madhusudan, a resident of Ghatkesar joined a WhatsApp group and invested Rs 2,20,000. Upon receiving the returns, he along with group admin Vanditha, planned to get more investors.

In his complaint to the Telangana CID, activist Robin Zaccheus stated that the accused Madhusudan planned to gather new investors. Based on the instructions of group admin Vanditha, conducted meetings in 1980s Military Hotel, Neredmet and explained the investment process promising major returns at 300-400 percent.

Believing the accused, the victims joined the group named Fanuc India Robotic online investment app. The victims invested Rs 22,69,262. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Madhusudan under 420, 419, IPC section 66-D IT Act, Sec.4 and 5 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978 and section 5 of Depositors Act by the CID.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.