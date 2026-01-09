14 kgs hydroponic Ganja seized by Customs at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Friday, January 10, seized nearly 14 kilograms of hydroponic Ganja from 2 passengers who had arrived from Qatar.

The accused were taken into custody after the drug seizure. According to officials, the seized hydroponic ganja is worth around Rs. 14 crore in the international market.

The two individuals are being questioned to trace the source and intended destination of the drug.

The case was detected following a tip off to the Customs department officials about an attempt to smuggle the ganja.

In view of this trend, agencies including the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have intensified surveillance at international airports. However, drug trafficking attempts continue said officials.

