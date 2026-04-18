14 Must-watch movies, series to watch this weekend (April 18–19)

From intense courtroom dramas to dark comedies and crime thrillers, there is something for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of home

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 18th April 2026 7:24 pm IST
Movies
OTT Releases This Week

Hyderabad: A fresh weekend is here, and major streaming platforms are bringing a diverse mix of movies and shows. From intense courtroom dramas to dark comedies and crime thrillers, there is something for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of home.

Netflix

• Toaster: A black comedy thriller following a miserly man who becomes dangerously obsessed with reclaiming a toaster he gifted to a newlywed couple, leading to a series of accidental crimes.

• Do Deewane Seher Mein A soft romantic drama set in Mumbai that follows two socially awkward young people who find love and self-acceptance as they navigate city life and quiet mountain landscapes.

Subhan Bakery

• Ustaad Bhagat Singh An action-drama about a mentor who inspires a young boy in a tribal area to become a courageous police officer, who later has to protect his mentor from an assassination attempt.

• Beef Season 2 An anthology sequel featuring a new cast, centered on a high-stakes, passive-aggressive feud at a country club involving two couples and a blackmail war.

• Youth A Tamil coming-of-age film about a 15-year-old schoolboy navigating crushes, friendships, and heartbreak while learning deeper lessons about family and life.

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• Roommates A black comedy about two college freshmen with very different personalities—one naive and one confident—trying to navigate the awkward transitions of dorm life.

• Alpha Males Season 5 A comedy series following four friends as they attempt to redefine masculinity and navigate relationships while living in a shared commune.

• Fake Profile Season 3 A gripping drama that continues a story of betrayal and revenge as characters face the consequences of their secrets and lies.

• Lego: Friends The Next Chapter Season 4 An animated family series following a group of friends as they navigate everyday school life and personal growth.

JioHotstar

• Euphoria Season 3 A dark teen drama that jumps five years into the future, following the characters as adults dealing with addiction, survival, and the consequences of their past choices.

• Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu A Malayalam mystery-horror thriller about three police officers who enter a dense forest and find themselves trapped in a strange time loop.

ZEE5

• Assi A serious courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu, focusing on a lawyer’s fight for justice in a sexual assault case amidst social silence and systemic apathy.

• Ashakal Aayiram A Malayalam comedy-drama exploring the bond between a father and son, showcasing their daily struggles, misunderstandings, and emotional healing.

Amazon Prime Video

• Matka King A crime drama set in 1960s Bombay following Brij Bhatti, a cotton trader who transforms the gambling world by introducing a new betting system.

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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 18th April 2026 7:24 pm IST

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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