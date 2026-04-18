Hyderabad: A fresh weekend is here, and major streaming platforms are bringing a diverse mix of movies and shows. From intense courtroom dramas to dark comedies and crime thrillers, there is something for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of home.

Netflix

• Toaster: A black comedy thriller following a miserly man who becomes dangerously obsessed with reclaiming a toaster he gifted to a newlywed couple, leading to a series of accidental crimes.

• Do Deewane Seher Mein A soft romantic drama set in Mumbai that follows two socially awkward young people who find love and self-acceptance as they navigate city life and quiet mountain landscapes.

• Ustaad Bhagat Singh An action-drama about a mentor who inspires a young boy in a tribal area to become a courageous police officer, who later has to protect his mentor from an assassination attempt.

• Beef Season 2 An anthology sequel featuring a new cast, centered on a high-stakes, passive-aggressive feud at a country club involving two couples and a blackmail war.

• Youth A Tamil coming-of-age film about a 15-year-old schoolboy navigating crushes, friendships, and heartbreak while learning deeper lessons about family and life.

• Roommates A black comedy about two college freshmen with very different personalities—one naive and one confident—trying to navigate the awkward transitions of dorm life.

• Alpha Males Season 5 A comedy series following four friends as they attempt to redefine masculinity and navigate relationships while living in a shared commune.

• Fake Profile Season 3 A gripping drama that continues a story of betrayal and revenge as characters face the consequences of their secrets and lies.

• Lego: Friends The Next Chapter Season 4 An animated family series following a group of friends as they navigate everyday school life and personal growth.

JioHotstar

• Euphoria Season 3 A dark teen drama that jumps five years into the future, following the characters as adults dealing with addiction, survival, and the consequences of their past choices.

• Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu A Malayalam mystery-horror thriller about three police officers who enter a dense forest and find themselves trapped in a strange time loop.

ZEE5

• Assi A serious courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu, focusing on a lawyer’s fight for justice in a sexual assault case amidst social silence and systemic apathy.

• Ashakal Aayiram A Malayalam comedy-drama exploring the bond between a father and son, showcasing their daily struggles, misunderstandings, and emotional healing.

Amazon Prime Video

• Matka King A crime drama set in 1960s Bombay following Brij Bhatti, a cotton trader who transforms the gambling world by introducing a new betting system.