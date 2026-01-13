Hyderabad: Imagine clicking on a YouTube video that says it’s 140 years long. Sounds impossible, right? But that’s exactly what happened when a video titled simply with a question mark appeared on YouTube on January 5, 2026. Despite claiming to run for 140 years, the video actually lasts just 12 hours, leaving millions of viewers puzzled.

A Blank Screen and No Sound

The video shows nothing but a black screen. There’s no audio, no visuals, just emptiness. Yet, its thumbnail says it runs for 140 years. When viewers click to play, the timer changes to 12 hours, making it clear that the 140-year duration is a mistake or trick. Even so, the video has been viewed almost 2 million times and has attracted over 28,000 comments.

The Channel Behind the Mystery

The video was uploaded by a channel named @ShinyWR, which joined YouTube in July 2023. The channel claims to operate from North Korea, adding another layer of mystery. This channel has uploaded other long videos, like a 294-hour and a 300-hour stream. These strange uploads have helped the channel gain thousands of subscribers.

The video’s description is written in Arabic, and it translates to “Come, meet me in hell.” This eerie message has sparked many theories about what the video might mean. Some believe it could be part of a game, while others think it’s an experiment with YouTube’s system.

Why Is This Video Going Viral?

Despite having no content, the video has gone viral because of its strange nature and the mystery behind it. People are curious to know what it really means, and this curiosity is what has made it so popular.