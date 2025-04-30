146 Hyderabad police inspectors transferred in major shuffle

Hyderabad: The Police Establishment Board of Hyderabad convened a meeting on Tuesday, April 29, and ordered the immediate transfer and posting of 146 Inspectors of Police in a major reshuffle.

Few of the reshuffles include Narsimha Kurdham, who previously served as Detective Inspector (DI) at Abids PS, has now been transferred to the SHO Sultan Bazar police station. Srinivasa Chary Somavarapu, formerly the Station House Officer (SHO) at Sultan Bazar PS, has been transferred to South East Zone CCR. Bharath Kumar Goud Palusa, who worked at Traffic Admin (SCMC), has now been appointed as SHO Begumpet PS.

Vijay Kumar Gangireddy, who was the SHO at Begum Bazar PS, has been transferred as SHO Traffic PS SR Nagar. N Bose Kiran, previously the SHO at Tr PS Punjagutta, has now been transferred as SHO Gandhinagar PS.

Here is a complete list