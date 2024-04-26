1488 nominations filed for LS polls in Telangana, Malkajgiri highest

Hyderabad: A total of 1488 nomination sets were filed by 893 candidates between April 18 to 25 for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana which will go to polls on May 13.

On the last day of nominations on April 25, a total of 632 nominations were filed.

The highest number of 177 nominations by 114 candidates were received from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will see intense competition in certain constituencies due to a significant number of candidates submitting their nominations by the deadline on Thursday, April 25. Most of the nominations on the last day were of independent candidates.

After Malkajgiri, Nalgonda and Bhongir got 114 nominations each, followed by Peddapalli at 109. Nagarkurnool (SC) constituency stood last with 53 nominations.

Karimnagar saw 94 nominations, Chevella saw 88 nominations, Hyderabad got 85, Secunderabad got 75 nominations, Mahabubnagar 69, Zaheerabad 68, Mahbubabad 56 and Adilabad saw 42 nominations.