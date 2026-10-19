15 injured as TGSRTC bus hits parked lorry on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: Around 15 passengers were injured on Monday, October 19, when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus rammed into a lorry parked on the roadside at Batasingaram on the outskirts of the city.

The bus, belonging to the Khammam depot, was heading to Hyderabad when the collision took place within the limits of the Abdullapurmet police station in Rangareddy district, police said.

According to local reports, the bus hit the lorry from behind, causing traffic to be held up for some time before police cleared the damaged vehicles and restored movement.