As the city gears up for the vibrant celebrations of Dussehra, many Hyderabadis also look forward to the long holiday break that comes with it. While some prefer soaking in the festive spirit at home, others see it as the perfect opportunity to pack their bags and set out on a quick adventure.

Luckily, Hyderabad is surrounded by scenic lakes, ancient forts, hidden waterfalls, and hill ranges that make for refreshing one-day getaways. From well-known spots like Medak Fort and Bidar to lesser-explored gems such as Octopus Viewpoint and Mahithapuram Waterfalls, Siasat.com has curated a list of 15 places you can explore during the Dussehra break.

1. Octopus Viewpoint

Just before the Domalapenta Forest Check Post in Srisailam, this viewpoint offers a stunning bird’s-eye panorama of deep gorges, lush forests, and the meandering backwaters of the Krishna River.

Distance from Hyderabad- 230 km

2. Laknavaram Lake

Laknavaram Lake is surrounded by thick forested hills and comprises about 13 small islands, many connected by suspension/hanging bridges.

Distance from Hyderabad– 225 km

3. Singur Dam

Singur Dam, also called the Singoor Project, is across the Manjira River near Sangareddy in Medak district. The reservoir area is scenic, with wide backwaters, birdlife especially during migratory months, and nearby farmland.

Distance from Hyderabad- 93 km

4. Koilsagar Dam

The dam is surrounded by hills and greenery, and is especially beautiful when full, drawing visitors who enjoy the natural views, relaxing by the water, or camping.

Distance from Hyderabad- 140 km

5. Sarpanpally Lake

Sarpanpally Lake is a peaceful, quiet spot often visited for photography, picnics, or to simply unwind by the water at sunset.

Distance from Hyderabad- 90 km

6. Mahithapuram Waterfalls

Mahithapuram is a lesser-known waterfall tucked in lush forest that becomes especially striking in the post-monsoon season.

Distance from Hyderabad- 280 km

7. Medak Fort

Medak Fort sits atop a hillock about 90m above the surrounding plains and has commanding views over the region.

Distance from Hyderabad– 92 km

8. Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary

This sanctuary spans 130 square kilometres around Pocharam Lake. It has rich flora and fauna—including various mammals and many species of birds, making it a good spot for eco-tourism and nature walks.

Distance from Hyderabad- 115 km

9. Kanakai Waterfalls

Kanakai Waterfalls is a stunning trio of falls. With its rugged terrain, natural rock pools, and a dramatic series of drops surrounded by forested cliffs, it offers an experience far more raw and adventurous than its most popular counterparts.

Distance from Hyderabad– 285 km

10. Thiryani Waterfalls

Thiryani Falls, located in Tiryani Mandal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, are set in a dense forest and feature clean, cascading streams, beautiful when flowing strongly after rains.

Distance from Hyderabad- 310 km

11. SRP Backwaters

The SRSP backwaters form a vast, tranquil reservoir created by the Sri Ram Sagar dam across the Godavari River. The area is rich in birdlife and wild mammals like blackbucks, especially during and after the monsoon.

Distance from Hyderabad- 200 km

12. Pakhal Lake

Pakhal Lake is a man-made reservoir built in 1213 AD by Kakatiya King Ganapati Deva, set in undulating forested hills about 50 km from Warangal. It is surrounded by Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary, which shelters diverse fauna and offers serene lakeside walks, picnics, and nature watching.

Distance from Hyderabad- 210 km

13. Bidar Fort

The fort was built by Ahmed Shah Bahmani around 1428 using red laterite stone and has a rhombus-shaped layout with massive ramparts, numerous gates, pavilions, mosques, and gardens.

Distance from Hyderabad- 145 km

14. Nallamala Hills

The Nallamala Hills form part of the Eastern Ghats, stretching across districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with dense forest cover, rugged terrain, and biodiversity, including being part of the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve.

Distance from Hyderabad- 250 km

15. Belum Caves

Located in Andhra Pradesh‘s Nandyal, Belum Caves are the second-longest caves in India open to the public, with about 3.5 km explored, though only 1.5 km is accessible to visitors.

Distance from Hyderabad– 330 km

What are your travel plans for Dussehra 2025? Comment below.