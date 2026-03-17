Hyderabad: This week, OTT platforms bring an exciting lineup of movies and shows. From international award ceremonies to action-packed thrillers and social dramas, there is something for every type of viewer. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and SonyLIV have fresh releases to enjoy.

JioHotstar

March 16 : Oscars 2026: The 98th Academy Awards honoring films of 2025.

Oscars 2026: The 98th Academy Awards honoring films of 2025. March 20 : Chiraiya: Six-episode social drama starring Divya Dutta addressing marital rape and societal challenges.

Chiraiya: Six-episode social drama starring Divya Dutta addressing marital rape and societal challenges. March 21 : Wicked: For Good: Musical fantasy drama about Elphaba and Glinda, sequel to Wicked (2024).

Netflix

March 20 : Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man: World War II crime drama starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man: World War II crime drama starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby. March 20 : Border 2: Patriotic war drama starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Border 2: Patriotic war drama starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. March 20 : A Different Man: English drama about Edward facing an identity crisis after a facial transformation.

Amazon Prime Video

March 18 : Invincible Season 4: Animated superhero series following Mark Grayson through the Viltrumite War arc.

Invincible Season 4: Animated superhero series following Mark Grayson through the Viltrumite War arc. March 18 : Imperfect Woman: Mystery drama starring Kate Mara, Elisabeth Moss, and Kerry Washington uncovering hidden truths after a friend’s death.

Imperfect Woman: Mystery drama starring Kate Mara, Elisabeth Moss, and Kerry Washington uncovering hidden truths after a friend’s death. March 19 : The Housemaid: Psychological thriller with Sydney Sweeney as a maid uncovering secrets in a wealthy household.

The Housemaid: Psychological thriller with Sydney Sweeney as a maid uncovering secrets in a wealthy household. March 20 : Deadloch Season 2: Crime thriller where investigators search for missing persons and human remains.

ZEE5

March 19 : Landlord: Kannada action-drama starring Duniya Vijay about a laborer fighting for land rights.

Landlord: Kannada action-drama starring Duniya Vijay about a laborer fighting for land rights. March 20 : Jatadhara: Telugu horror-action drama featuring Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and Divya Khosla Kumar.

Jatadhara: Telugu horror-action drama featuring Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and Divya Khosla Kumar. March 20 : Kasaragod Embassy: Malayalam crime thriller about two cousins involved in high-risk counterfeiting.

SonyLIV

March 19 : Jazz City: Bengali historical thriller set in 1970s Calcutta involving spies, musicians, and revolutionaries.

Sun NXT