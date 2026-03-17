Hyderabad: This week, OTT platforms bring an exciting lineup of movies and shows. From international award ceremonies to action-packed thrillers and social dramas, there is something for every type of viewer. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and SonyLIV have fresh releases to enjoy.
JioHotstar
- March 16 : Oscars 2026: The 98th Academy Awards honoring films of 2025.
- March 20 : Chiraiya: Six-episode social drama starring Divya Dutta addressing marital rape and societal challenges.
- March 21 : Wicked: For Good: Musical fantasy drama about Elphaba and Glinda, sequel to Wicked (2024).
Netflix
- March 20 : Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man: World War II crime drama starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.
- March 20 : Border 2: Patriotic war drama starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
- March 20 : A Different Man: English drama about Edward facing an identity crisis after a facial transformation.
Amazon Prime Video
- March 18 : Invincible Season 4: Animated superhero series following Mark Grayson through the Viltrumite War arc.
- March 18 : Imperfect Woman: Mystery drama starring Kate Mara, Elisabeth Moss, and Kerry Washington uncovering hidden truths after a friend’s death.
- March 19 : The Housemaid: Psychological thriller with Sydney Sweeney as a maid uncovering secrets in a wealthy household.
- March 20 : Deadloch Season 2: Crime thriller where investigators search for missing persons and human remains.
ZEE5
- March 19 : Landlord: Kannada action-drama starring Duniya Vijay about a laborer fighting for land rights.
- March 20 : Jatadhara: Telugu horror-action drama featuring Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and Divya Khosla Kumar.
- March 20 : Kasaragod Embassy: Malayalam crime thriller about two cousins involved in high-risk counterfeiting.
SonyLIV
- March 19 : Jazz City: Bengali historical thriller set in 1970s Calcutta involving spies, musicians, and revolutionaries.
Sun NXT
- March 20 : Seetha Payanam: Telugu film starring Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan Sudhindra.