15 prisoners at Haridwar district jail test HIV positive

A separate barrack has been created for the treatment of these prisoners, the officer said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th April 2025 10:04 pm IST
Haridwar: Fifteen inmates of the Haridwar district jail have tested HIV positive, prison authorities said. More than 1,000 inmates are lodged in the prison.

Senior Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya said prisoners were examined at a health camp organised inside the jail on World Health Day on April 7 and 15 of them tested HIV positive.

A separate barrack has been created for the treatment of these prisoners, the officer said.

There are 1,100 prisoners in the Haridwar district jail, he said.

Prisoners have tested HIV positive in the jail in the past as well.

