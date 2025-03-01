15 quacks caught by TGMC during raids in Telangana, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing crackdown on quacks across Telangana, including the capital city of Hyderabad, the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) conducted raids in Miyapur, Jeedimetla, Dundigal, Gajwel and Gouraram. The officials filed cases against 15 fake doctors on Friday, February 28.

Cases were registered against the fake doctors under Sections 34 and 54 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act and Telangana Medical Practitioners (TGMP) Act.

According to TGMC vice chairman Dr G Srinivas, the quacks, also known as rural medical practitioners (RMPs), recklessly administer antibiotics, steroids, and painkillers at unlicensed medical centres, posing serious health risks to citizens who are unaware of their real identity.

Srinivas has assured strict action against those practicing medicine without proper qualifications.

As TGMC intensifies their crackdown, over 400 FIRs were registered against quacks in Telangana and Hyderabad since September last year.

These FIRs were lodged after the TGMC, in coordination with the Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA), raided multiple clinics operated by quacks in Telangana. As many as 40 doctors suspected of being hand in glove with the quacks were also served notices by the council.

Apart from stressing on quacks, the medical council has reduced the fee for registration and renewal by 50 percent for all doctors. Senior doctors above 65 years have been exempted from even payment of renewal fees.

The council is now issuing online good standing certificates without visiting or wasting the valuable time of doctors.