150 Varanasi Blinkit worker IDs suspended over protest for fair pay, better conditions

Approximately 150 gig workers at Blinkit in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, went on a two-day strike during the weekend, calling for fair compensation, improved working conditions, and cotton work uniforms befitting summer weather.

The protesting workers complain that rather than meeting them to talk, the Zomato-owned grocery delivery app retaliated by suspending their work IDs and forcing them to sign no-protest pacts.

The demonstration, coordinated by the Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU), focused on what labourers termed as exploitative processes.

On April 26, 2025 150-Blinkit workers in Shri Ram Colony, Varanasi, UP went on strike. Instead of addressing the workers' concerns, Blinkit management accused them and, when operations were disrupted, blocked the IDs of approximately 150 workers, citing the strike as the reason. — GIPSWU – Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (@GIPSWU_) April 27, 2025

Their central demands were abolishing compulsory shifts from 12 noon to 4 pm, which is the most scorching time of day, raising the minimum payment amount, and installing basic facilities such as drinking water and shaded waiting areas.

National Coordinator of GIPSWU, Nirmal Gorana, explained that the strike started on April 26 in Shri Ram Colony, Varanasi. He alleged that the company’s reaction was immediate and punitive, and 150 workers were locked out of the system the following day, reported Deccan Herald.

GIPSWU also accused company officials of threatening agitating workers with police action and asking them to sign affidavits promising not to go on strike again.

Social media photos and videos post images of Blinkit riders in their yellow uniform, holding up placards demanding improved working conditions and an end to harassment.

One placard stated: “Stop exploiting delivery workers. Listen to our demands.”

A former Zomato employee, in a post on Reddit, explained the incentive system, which states that day shift bonuses are greater than dinner shifts, but they also have more difficult delivery targets and compulsory working hours. Riders have been said to be required to work for at least three hours in the 12-4 pm shift and 8-10 pm as well to get incentives.

As per GIPSWU, Blinkit required the suspended workers to sign unprinted, undated documents on no official letterheads, without giving any legal particulars. Employees were reportedly also instructed to record themselves reading out the document aloud as proof.

In spite of the supposed pressure tactics, GIPSWU maintains that the employees are resolute about their demands. “We did not strike to cause disruption, but to be heard,” added one of the workers affected. “We want to be treated with dignity and fairly, and not to be threatened and silenced.”